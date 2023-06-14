Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) is Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 10.8% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pan American Silver worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 867,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

