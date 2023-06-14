Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 810,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

