Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARRGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 810,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

