Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 810,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
