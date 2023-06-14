Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $368.23 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $369.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $10,759,435. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

