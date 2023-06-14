Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 25,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 148,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.46 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise ( CVE:PKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.28 million. Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 32.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

