PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 7.6% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

