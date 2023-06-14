PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

