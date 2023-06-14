PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

