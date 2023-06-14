PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,193 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 5.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.48% of PepsiCo worth $1,202,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

