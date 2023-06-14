Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTVLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Pet Valu stock remained flat at $24.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250. Pet Valu has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.28.

