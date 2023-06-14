PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 1138193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

PetroNeft Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

