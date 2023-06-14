Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 22,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 31,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.