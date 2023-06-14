PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) COO Buys $40,500.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,889.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,370. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

