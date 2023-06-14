PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,233 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 2.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $62,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PG&E by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in PG&E by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 225,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139,627 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,241,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,990. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

