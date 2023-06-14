PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 760,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.