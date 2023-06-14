Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 588.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PHIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,020. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.