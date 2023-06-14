Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 588.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,020. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

