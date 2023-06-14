Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Up 2.5%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 171,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 640,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Physiomics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.97.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

