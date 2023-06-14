PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.89

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $9.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 32,056 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.