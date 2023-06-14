PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.89

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $9.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 32,056 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

