PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.63. 70,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 137,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.