Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.86. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 13,035 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$187.39 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

