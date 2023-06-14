PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,342,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 3,274,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PointsBet Price Performance

PBTHF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

