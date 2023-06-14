Pollux Coin Price Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $60.38 million and $415,429.36 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.16623165 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $499,344.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

