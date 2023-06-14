Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Trading Down 7.5%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. 186,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,064,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Further Reading

