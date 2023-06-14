PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.12

PotCoin (POT) traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $343,844.52 and approximately $23.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00298705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003889 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,353,902 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

