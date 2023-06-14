Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.44. Precipio shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 442,855 shares changing hands.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
