Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.44. Precipio shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 442,855 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Precipio Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.