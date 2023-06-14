Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,537 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Procore Technologies worth $111,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,386 shares of company stock worth $9,562,481 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.11. 262,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

