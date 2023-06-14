Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $73,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 2.6 %

PGNY traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 96,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,902 shares of company stock worth $15,243,000 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

