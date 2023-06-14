Prom Price Reaches $3.78 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00014542 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $69.05 million and $2.16 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,028.06 or 1.00034580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.76275951 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,243,142.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

