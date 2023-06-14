Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.32 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00014667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.78286275 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,157,790.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

