ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,719 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 5.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. 536,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

