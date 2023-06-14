ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 133,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 139,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 305.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $130,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

