ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.75

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $30.38. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 432,020 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 197,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

