Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.
Institutional Trading of Nasdaq
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.
