Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $633,543.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Q2 Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 616,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $49.99.
Institutional Trading of Q2
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.