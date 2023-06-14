Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $633,543.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 616,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Q2

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

