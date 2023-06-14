Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Zacks Research

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 133,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

