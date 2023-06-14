Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Raised by Analyst

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

