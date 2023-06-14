QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.46. 1,253,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

