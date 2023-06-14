Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $199,354.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Down 1.1 %

Qualys stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 331,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

