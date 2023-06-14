Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Electron Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,183 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 4.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $110,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $185.85. 218,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $186.49.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

