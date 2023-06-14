Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and $1.97 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003397 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

