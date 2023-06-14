Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 41308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
