Raydium Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $36.64 million and $1.39 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,877,144 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

