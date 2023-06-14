Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Argo Group International (ARGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO):
- 6/13/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2023 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/25/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 126,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,578. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.