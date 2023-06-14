Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Argo Group International (ARGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO):

6/13/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/25/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Argo Group International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 126,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,578. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Get Argo Group International Holdings Ltd alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.