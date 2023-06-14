Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $27.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLSY. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and provides automotive services.

