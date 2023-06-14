Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $925.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.40 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

