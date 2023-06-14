Request Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $70.44 million and approximately $634,687.44 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,030.78 or 1.00003800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0725771 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $537,444.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

