Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 14th (ADC, AGLE, AJRD, APDN, BLIN, BRAG, BSET, BSY, BYFC, CARV)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 14th:

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY). They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). They issued a buy rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.