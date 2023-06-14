Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 14th (ADC, AGLE, AJRD, APDN, BLIN, BRAG, BSET, BSY, BYFC, CARV)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 14th:

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY). They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). They issued a buy rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

