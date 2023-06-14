Reviewing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IonQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 192.09 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -29.54 ECARX $515.70 million 0.57 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.43%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than IonQ.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56% ECARX N/A -54.84% -26.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About ECARX

(Get Rating)

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.