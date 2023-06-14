Reviewing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -5,032.86% -69.00% -52.71% Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 69.77 -$55.28 million ($1.63) -1.83 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 13.96 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lyra Therapeutics and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 571.14%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

