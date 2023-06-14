Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $788,958.37 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $788,958.37 and $10,124.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,877.59 or 1.00084157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

