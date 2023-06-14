Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,827.74

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $786,035.31 and $8,827.74 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,029.30 or 0.99975995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0015472 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7,093.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.